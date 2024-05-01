Massimo Pavan has spoken about Juventus’ summer plans as the Bianconeri look to rebuild their team.

The black and white side has been struggling this campaign and is in need of serious rebuilding.

Cristiano Giuntoli has joined the club to oversee this reconstruction, which will require significant changes to the squad at the end of this season.

Juventus has several names on its shopping list, but the widely reported financial problems will inevitably affect the players they can sign.

Moreover, Max Allegri may not continue as their manager beyond this season, adding to the uncertainty at the club.

However, Juventus must make changes to the squad to improve performance when the next campaign begins.

Speaking about what he expects from the club in the summer, Massimo Pavan said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If Juventus moves carefully they can also take low-cost players, I’m thinking of Jorginho, but also of Milinkovic Savic himself, but they have to convince them with an interesting project and by obtaining loans from their clubs, Juventus goes in the Champions League and with the World Cup to play he will have many weapons at his disposal.”

Juve FC Says

We will do our best to strengthen the group at the end of this season, but it will be determined by how much money we have or can raise from selling some of our players.

It will be disastrous to enter a season in which we will play in four competitions without a significant improvement to the squad.