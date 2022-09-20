Massimo Pavan predicts the fate of Allegri and he doesn’t trust Montero for the job

The Italian journalist Massimo Pavan has predicted that Max Allegri could remain on the Juventus bench until the end of this season.

The Bianconeri gaffer has come under fire in this campaign as his team struggles in the opening period of the season.

It has been a very tough time for the club as they seek to end this term with a trophy.

Juve lost to Monza in their last game before the international break, and it offers the club a chance to replace him with a better manager before club football returns.

If they sack him now, a temporary appointment could be Paolo Montero, who manages their youth team.

However, Pavan does not believe he will be the answer and predicts Juve will allow Allegri to finish the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I appreciate Montero, but there is a risk of a new Pirlo, Juventus need a top if Allegri goes away but I don’t think the management will send him away. He will certainly wait until the World Cup stop. If one wants to change you have to change now, if not then with races every three days it would be a bit dangerous. I think we will go ahead with him and then decide at the end of the season, with related and connected risks.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has a long contract at Juve, and that secures him a huge fund when he is sacked.

He also has an excellent reputation and relationship in the eyes of the Juve president, which could continue to buy him time on the bench.