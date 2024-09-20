Massimo Pavan believes Juventus should take advantage of their wingers to hurt Napoli when both clubs meet this weekend.

Napoli will be Juventus’ toughest opponent so far this season, as they come into the match in fantastic form.

Antonio Conte initiated Juventus’ decade-long domination of Serie A, and he ended it with Inter Milan in 2021.

His goal at Napoli is to win the league title, and his team has hit excellent form ahead of this fixture.

Juve is also in good shape. After winning their opening Champions League game, the Bianconeri are expected to secure another victory this weekend.

Pavan believes Juve can hurt Napoli by using their wingers to put pressure on their opponents during the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve must insist on the wingers against Napoli, I have a big regret, that Conceiçao is not there, Di Lorenzo would have dreamed of him even at night, like with Nico Williams at the European Championship. The wingers can determine the outcome of the match with their plays”.

Juve FC Says

We have several weapons that can help us demolish Napoli this weekend. We expect all our players to be in top shape and do their best to win the fixture.

Must read – Totò Schillaci, an Italian Midsummer Night’s Dream