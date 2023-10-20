Journalist Massimo Pavan has offered a preview of the upcoming match between Juventus and AC Milan this weekend, highlighting the areas where he expects a fierce battle.

Both teams will face off right after the international break, and they are determined to secure a victory in this crucial fixture.

Juventus and Milan are among the contenders for the Serie A title this season, and this match will serve as an indicator of which team is truly prepared for the championship.

Juventus has had a promising start to the season and is on track to secure a place in the top four, which has been one of their primary objectives. Meanwhile, Milan must remain focused, as any lapse in form could result in Juventus overtaking them in the league standings.

Pavan has now previewed the match and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Against Milan, Juve will have to try to rely on the inactive balls with which they have been doing well lately, but I believe that an important key to the match will also be played on the flanks. Kostic, for example, is now essential, Allegri could make him play from the start and then have Chiesa take over in the second half, also because I haven’t seen the two together well and they risk swamping the left wing.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Milan is not something we could do easily, but our players are also in top shape and we expect them to prove their worth in the game.