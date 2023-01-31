Massimo Pavan questions the capital gains case against Juventus

Juventus has lost 15 points after being punished for their use of capital gains and their fans are furious.

The Bianconeri are an easy target because they are the biggest club in the land and prosecutors wanted to use them as scapegoats.

The club has vowed to fight back, but it is annoying that they have even been sentenced in the first place and Massimo Pavan seems furious.

He ranted via Tuttojuve:

“Contested 80 million capital gains in total in two years, a madness, the prosecution, Rovella already covers half of it. Rovella is now worth at least 30 million, these are the figures we are talking about, so practically the operation justifies itself. I would like to know why nobody complains to Sampdoria that they paid Audero 20 million, simple. Because it is free market. I point out that out of these 80 million almost 50% are with foreign teams, which nobody disputes, we are madly!!”.

Juve FC Says

This is a hard time to support Juventus and most of us now fear that the club could even be relegated, as was the case in 2006.

However, we have to trust the leaders who insist they have done nothing wrong and hope their appeal will be successful.

Not playing in any European club competition next season will affect us a lot, so the players must take up the challenge and work hard to ensure they can win as many points as possible.