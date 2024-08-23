This has been a mixed summer for Juventus as a club, and the Bianconeri are working to finalise several deals in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Thiago Motta’s first summer at the Allianz Stadium is a crucial period for him to familiarise himself with his new squad and quickly assess what is needed and what isn’t.

The club is supporting him by providing as much talent as possible, and the manager is eager to make a positive impact on the pitch.

By all accounts, the season has started well for the Bianconeri, but have they fully achieved their transfer objectives?

Juve aimed to offload certain players while strengthening the squad in key areas this transfer window, and they have a few more days left to meet these objectives completely.

So far, the team has made good progress, but Massimo Pavan believes they are only about halfway toward achieving their summer targets.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus’ market is at 62.5% but it could also be only at 55%. How do we know? Mathematically, if we think that there must be eight purchases, three are missing, and we would be at 62.5%, but it is not a given that Juventus will take another four players if there are opportunities, in that case we would be at 55%, with 5 purchases out of 9.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good summer, but the season is long, and we need to add more to our group.