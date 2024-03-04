Massimo Pavan suggests that Max Allegri aimed to demonstrate the strength of Juventus’ young talents through his team selection and substitutions in the match against Napoli.

Facing the necessity of relying on several promising youngsters at the Allianz Stadium this season, Allegri included them in the squad for the crucial encounter against Napoli. Samuel Iling-Junior and Fabio Miretti were given starting roles, while Kenan Yildiz and Joseph Nonge came off the bench during the match.

Despite a potential draw slipping away due to a mistake by Nonge, Allegri’s decision to feature these young players is seen as a testament to the club’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing emerging talents. The result might not have been optimal, but Juventus can take pride in providing opportunities for their promising youngsters.

Unfortunately, young players cannot win important games and trophies, and Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I liked Juventus and I don’t rule out Allegri, fielding many Under 23s, wanted to make it clear that the young players in black and white are strong, but they are not enough to win immediately.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest youngsters in Serie A in our squad, and it is great to see, but they are players we can rely on in the future.

We must improve our present group to earn short-term success in the league and other competitions.