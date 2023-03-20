Massimo Pavan reminds Inter of when situations favoured them against Juventus

Journalist Massimo Pavan has commented on Inter Milan’s claim that Juventus’ goal against them yesterday should not have stood.

The Bianconeri earned a hard-fought 1-0 win, even though Inter had the most possession in the fixture.

The goal could have been ruled out as it seems Adrien Rabiot handled the ball in the buildup.

However, after a lengthy VAR review, officials still could not say for sure if the goal should have been ruled out.

Inter felt wronged that the strike stood and claimed it affected the final result of the fixture, but Pavan said decisions went against Juventus when both clubs met last season.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Last year, when they gave Inter three doubtful episodes like this, nobody opened this process. There is clearly bad faith in interpreting the episodes. Inzaghi should explain why Szczesny made two parades on shots from outside, but his victimization helps us because he doesn’t make the team grow, better this way. I hope that in the Italian cup Juventus will play with even greater malice”.

Juve FC Says

Inter is one of our main rivals and there will always be controversies when we face them.

We expect them to continue complaining whenever the decisions do not go their way.

However, that will almost change nothing and the game will not be replayed, so they better focus on trying to get a result when we meet in the Italian Cup soon.