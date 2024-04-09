Massimo Pavan believes Juventus is struggling to win games partly because they lack quality off the bench.

The Bianconeri have faced difficulties in the last two months, and it’s not hard to understand why they can’t keep up with the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Inter, in particular, boasts the strongest squad in Serie A. They can make changes and still field a solid and experienced team on the pitch. This depth is a key reason why they lead the standings and are enjoying a successful season.

Everyone comprehends the reasons behind Inter’s dominance, but Juventus lacks the same depth in quality.

The Bianconeri often rely on youngsters like Kenan Yildiz and Fabio Miretti when they don’t start, yet they are still expected to compete with the likes of Inter Milan.

Massimo Pavan insists that Juventus does not have the luxury of making impactful substitutions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s sorry but to date Juventus doesn’t have adequate replacements, whoever comes in has zero impact, there are twelve players from Juventus, perhaps. Once upon a time Douglas Costa, Higuain, Matuidi, and Khedira came in, people of calibre and experience, today, What can we ask of Iling Junior, Weah, Yildiz? Let’s look at the last five or six games and see very low incidence, we hope something changes but at the moment this is the situation.”

Juve FC Says

Pavan is spot on; it is hard to feel inspired when we name our team for a game and we look at those on the bench.

We lack the quality and depth to do great things, and this makes Allegri a good manager for managing to stay close to the top two in the league.