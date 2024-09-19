Juventus has started the season well, as the Bianconeri aim to make Thiago Motta’s first campaign a success.

The team made significant changes to their midfield in the last transfer window, and their defence has looked solid. However, their attack could become a problem area following back-to-back goalless draws in Serie A.

Dušan Vlahović has been their primary striker, and while the Serbian works hard to find the net, his goal tally has not been sufficient.

Juventus continues to support Vlahović in hopes of improving his scoring output, but the issue may not solely be his form.

Despite having several other attackers in their squad, Massimo Pavan has pointed out that Juve lacks a strong alternative to Vlahović, which is limiting their options.

The Bianconeri kept Arkadiusz Milik in the squad, but he is currently injured and has yet to play this season. He was also one of the players the club considered offloading during the last transfer window.

Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The positive thing about this Juventus is that it has great potential because the group is young and has quality. However, there is a limit, represented by the fact that we have not yet found an alternative to Vlahovic when the Serbian is not in form.”

Juve FC Says

We need a good alternative to Vlahovic because that player will reduce the burden on the Serbian and help when he needs to rest.