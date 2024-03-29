Juventus boasts some of the most skilled players in Serie A within their ranks, and the Bianconeri are diligently striving to secure more victories and secure a top-four finish.

In recent weeks, Juventus has transitioned from being title contenders to battling for a place in the top four, highlighting a lack of cutting-edge in their performances.

While Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz are highly technical players who have excelled for Juventus, the team appears to lack a standout dribbler.

According to pundit Massimo Pavan, Juventus lacks a player who can effectively influence games.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In this Juventus no one dribbles anymore , no one jumps the man – he explains – Even Chiesa who was a specialist to create superiority, he stopped. We need players who know how to dribble.”

Juve FC Says

Comparing our squad to a top team like Inter Milan is a good way to see how deficient we are.

We need new and better players, and hopefully, we will sign a good dribbler at the end of the season.