Juventus boasts some of the most skilled players in Serie A within their ranks, and the Bianconeri are diligently striving to secure more victories and secure a top-four finish.
In recent weeks, Juventus has transitioned from being title contenders to battling for a place in the top four, highlighting a lack of cutting-edge in their performances.
While Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz are highly technical players who have excelled for Juventus, the team appears to lack a standout dribbler.
According to pundit Massimo Pavan, Juventus lacks a player who can effectively influence games.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“In this Juventus no one dribbles anymore , no one jumps the man – he explains – Even Chiesa who was a specialist to create superiority, he stopped. We need players who know how to dribble.”
Juve FC Says
Comparing our squad to a top team like Inter Milan is a good way to see how deficient we are.
We need new and better players, and hopefully, we will sign a good dribbler at the end of the season.
