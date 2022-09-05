Massimo Pavan reveals his biggest fear for Juventus against PSG

The Italian journalist Massimo Pavan admits he is terrified by the thought of Kylian Mbappe running at Juventus’ defence when they and PSG meet in the Champions League this week.

Juve and the French champions have been placed in the same UCL group as they both seek European glory.

Fans expect them to qualify as the top two teams ahead of Benfica and Maccabi Haifa, but who will win the head to head between them?

PSG has some of the world’s best attackers on their books, with the front three comprising Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

They have dominated the French championship and reached the final of the UCL in 2020.

The Parisians have been hunting for that trophy for a long time, and will want to end the wait this term.

Juve has also not won it in almost two decades, and they will want to change that.

But Pavan is not confident that they will beat PSG. He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I expect a painful match against PSG, I hope we play as with Chelsea in the first leg but the physical condition of the team is not fantastic. It will be necessary to do a company to get out of Paris with a positive result. I’m afraid of Mbappé’s sprints against our defensive wielders.”

Juve FC Says

PSG are formidable opponents, and they are the favourites to top the group ahead of us.

However, we must give a good account of ourselves. Our performance in that game could affect how we play the other fixtures.