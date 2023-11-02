Juventus is entering their upcoming match against Fiorentina as the favourites, thanks to their recent run of good form. The team has secured back-to-back wins, and this has boosted their confidence. In contrast, Fiorentina is coming off two consecutive losses and needs a win.

While Fiorentina is not typically an easy opponent for Juventus and often aims to prove themselves when facing the Bianconeri, Juventus has enjoyed a strong season. The absence of European football commitments has allowed their players to stay fresh and well-rested before their matches, giving them an advantage.

This should make it relatively straightforward for Juventus to come out victorious against Fiorentina. Pavan, however, has given his opinion on how the game may be played out.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Florence will need the same match played in Milan.

“Allegri will have to focus on counterattacks, keeping himself covered and attacking when Fiorentina advances. Against Lazio the Viola played a quality first half and have some interesting individuals, we will need to know how to suffer.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Fiorentina is never easy for us and we have to be very careful in this fixture. Their poor form should not make us complacent because we will pay a high price for that.