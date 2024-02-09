Juventus holds a €50 million option to secure the permanent transfer of Carlos Alcaraz after the current season. The talented player arrived on loan from Southampton during the previous transfer window, with the expectation that he would bolster Juventus’ squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Alcaraz has made a strong impression during training sessions with the Old Lady, showcasing his capabilities and earning recognition for his potential contribution to the team. His swift inclusion in the squad for the clash against Inter Milan, mere days after joining the club, underscores the confidence that coach Allegri places in him.

While the €50 million transfer fee may pose a significant financial burden for Juventus, journalist Massimo Pavan has disclosed a potential strategy for the club to secure Alcaraz’s permanent acquisition.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe that Giuntoli will not go beyond 30 million, to be paid in two or three instalments, if the player lives up to expectations, of course.

“Juventus will never pay 50 million, also because they could play the compensation card, especially if Southampton were to be promoted. There are definitely attractive players in the squad, like Iling who is worth at least 25 million, or Soulé who is worth 45. “

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has a unique chance to earn a permanent move to one of the top clubs in the world, and we expect him to take this chance and make the most of it.