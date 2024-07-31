The team has prepared well for the new campaign, but there are expectations for further signings to continue bolstering the squad.

They are currently in talks to sign at least three more players and have made significant improvements to their midfield and defense. However, their attack remains an area that needs attention.

Despite having some key players in the attacking department, Massimo Pavan believes Juventus still needs to strengthen this position.

Speaking about their transfer market activities, Pavan insists that the Juve team is not yet as strong as it should be, and the Bianconeri must focus on enhancing their attacking options to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges ahead.