Massimo Pavan reveals why Juventus cannot sack Allegri now

According to Massimo Pavan, it is financially impractical for Juventus to part ways with Max Allegri at this point, especially after the club confirmed him as their manager for another season.

Despite Juventus going trophyless in the two campaigns under Allegri’s leadership, there were expectations that he would be dismissed at the end of the previous season.

However, Allegri appears to be staying for another term after guiding the club through some challenging periods in the recent campaign.

Recognised as one of the best managers in the industry, Allegri’s team faced struggles throughout the last season. Nevertheless, he remains tied to the club by a lucrative contract.

Pavan suggests that Juventus must place their trust in Allegri to orchestrate a turnaround for the team, considering the financial implications of severing ties with him at this stage.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri’s confirmation is not sensational, because Juventus today cannot afford to drive a coach away with those costs and spend 43 million for him and his staff. Allegri will remain but will have to regain the trust of the fans with the results but also with some better performances, closer to the beginning of his first cycle in black and white”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri did well in his first spell as our manager, but this second coming has not gone to plan and we are taking a huge risk by allowing him to stay on for another season.

However, we expect him to see this as a last chance to do well for the club and take it.