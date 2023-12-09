Beppe Marotta continues to designate Juventus as the favourite to win the Italian Serie A this season, putting additional pressure on the Bianconeri.

In the race for the crown, Juve and Inter Milan are the primary contenders, and the general perception is that Inter is better equipped to become champions.

The sole advantage Juve holds in the competition is that they are not involved in any European tournaments, affording them ample time to prepare for domestic matches. The Bianconeri are strategically leveraging this advantage to enhance their chances of winning the league.

However, Inter boasts a deeper squad with more players and can confidently claim to have at least two strong players in every position. Despite this, the conversation surrounding the Serie A title consistently shifts to Juventus.

Massimo Pavan has now revealed why that is. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Marotta continues to say that Juve are favorites because they are afraid of losing the scudetto, if they don’t win it they would have to fire Inzaghi and he doesn’t want to do it, think if Juventus won the title, difficult but you never know.

“If this were to happen, we repeat, difficult, Inter would lose their second title after the one two years ago as favorites and Marotta would perhaps even have to fire the coach, which is why he continues to say that the Bianconeri are favourites, he does it to defend Inzaghi and his job, but he knows very well that only he can lose the championship this year.”

Juve FC Says

Inter are feeling under pressure because of our success and we can understand that.

They know we should not be in the race, and if we win it, it will be embarrassing, so they have to keep playing mind games.