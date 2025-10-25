During the summer, Juventus made a strong attempt to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager, showing a clear willingness to replace Igor Tudor to bring him back to Turin. The club were confident that Conte would accept their offer, believing his return could usher in a new era of success. However, despite their determination, Juventus were ultimately unable to convince him.

Conte instead chose to remain at Napoli after the club assured him that his squad would be further strengthened. He subsequently signed a new contract, committing his future to the reigning champions and leaving Juventus with little choice but to continue with Tudor for another season. While Napoli did indeed back Conte in the transfer market by securing several top-quality players, the club’s second season under his management has not gone according to plan.

Conte’s Struggles at Napoli

Napoli have encountered significant difficulties both in Europe and in defending their Serie A title. Injuries, inconsistency, and growing pressure have combined to create a challenging environment for Conte, whose tenure now appears increasingly strained. This situation has prompted football analyst Massimo Pavan to question whether the manager may be regretting his decision not to join Juventus last summer.

Speaking as cited by Tuttojuve, Pavan commented, “Antonio Conte is causing chaos in Naples: with so many injuries, the pressure is on, especially since the club has invested heavily in the transfer market. He’s likely regretting turning down Juventus’ offer last summer, though it’s hard to say for sure. In Turin, he would certainly have had high expectations, but also greater support from the club.”

Getty Images

Juventus’ Continued Uncertainty

While Juventus are also struggling under Tudor, the club’s hierarchy remains hopeful that the current manager can steady the team and deliver improved results in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, their ongoing difficulties have fuelled speculation that they may once again approach Conte should circumstances fail to improve.

For now, Juventus are standing by Tudor, but questions persist about whether their decision to retain him was the right one. At the same time, Conte’s own struggles at Napoli have added a new layer of irony to the situation. Both parties appear to be grappling with challenges that could have been avoided had the summer negotiations reached a different conclusion.

As the season unfolds, the possibility of a renewed connection between Juventus and Conte cannot be entirely dismissed. What remains clear is that both sides are under pressure to turn their fortunes around before the year’s end.