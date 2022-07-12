Presnel Kimpembe
Massimo Pavan says it makes no sense for Juventus to sign Ligue 1 defender

July 12, 2022 - 10:30 am

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for PSG centre-back, Presnel Kimpembe, in recent weeks.

It is a part of several rumours linking them with defenders across European football as they seek to replace Giorgio Chiellini and possibly Matthijs de Ligt.

PSG has been linked with a big-money move for Inter Milan defender, Milan Skriniar, and they could sell Kimpembe when he arrives.

Juve has now been tipped to add the Frenchman to their squad, but the Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, believes it makes little sense for them to sign him.

He argues that if Kimpembe is being replaced by Skriniar, why should Juve bring him to Serie A.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Kimpembe’s name is not convincing, after all if PSG sells him to make room for Skriniar, I don’t understand why Juventus should take him as a substitute for De Ligt. Unfortunately, only two substitutes are possible.”

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe is not a bad defender, but Juve should not be signing a player that cannot get into the PSG team.

The French league is of lesser quality than Serie A, and the Frenchman might struggle in Italy.

Instead of targeting him, we can focus on adding some of the finest players in that position from our competition.

