Alex Sandro has recently faced booing from Juventus’ supporters in what marks his final season at the club.

The Brazilian had served Juve well for a long time until last season when his level of performance began to drop.

Recognising that Sandro is not getting any younger and considering his declining performance, Juventus has decided there’s no point in keeping him beyond this term, so his departure is expected.

While he has performed decently as a left centre-back in Juve’s 3-5-2 formation, not every fan is satisfied with him.

In recent weeks, Sandro has been subjected to boos from the Bianconeri supporters, and this act is being condemned by the media.

However, Massimo Pavan has reacted to the reports condemning the act, stating that the media’s initial criticism of Sandro contributed to the boos.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“On the Alex Sandro case, false moralisms, many have killed him journalistically and now they are moralizing about the booing, if you criticize him heavily first, then you can’t think that the fans won’t boo him. Everything has a consequence. The ideal would have been the termination in January.”

Juve FC Says

Sandro is already in his 30s, and that is not an age to expect so much from him, so we can understand his decline.

However, that does not mean we should boo him. Because of the good times we have had together, he needs our love for the rest of his deal.