Massimo Pavan says Juventus cannot play Lazio with only one striker

Journalist Massimo Pavan believes Juventus should play a two-man strike force against Lazio when both clubs meet in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri have a wealth of options to choose from for their attack in the game and might use just Dusan Vlahovic as their number nine.

The Serbian lacks goals and sometimes, he is played alongside other strikers like Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean.

However, Max Allegri could choose to field him alone in the game so he can be relied on for the goals, but Pavan believes if he is the lone striker, he might be isolated.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“That’s why I would leave with Milik. With two outsiders like Cuadrado and Kostic having Milik and Vlahovic allows you to have more options on high balls. Lazio, also due to its position, will play more blocked, Di Maria could have less space and with a single striker Vlahovic could be too isolated, it will be a match to be unlocked perhaps with a catch ball and two header like Vlahovic and Milik could be very useful at the beginning, in the second half, instead there could be more spaces, useful for Di Maria and Kostic.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has struggled for goals in recent weeks and the last thing we need from him is for the Serbian to be without support in any game.

He will hardly influence proceedings this way and we probably should support him with another striker to stand a good chance of getting goals or winning that game.

But we also must not rely on our strikers alone for goals and everyone in other positions who know how to score needs to step up now and do what’s needed.

If they wait for only the forwards to get the goals, we could return with none scored in Rome.