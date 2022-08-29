Massimo Pavan says Juventus has been unfortunate with two things this season

Juventus has not lost a league game this season after playing three matches, but they have won just one.

Their unbeaten start is a positive, but their fans would like them to win more matches.

They could have beaten AS Roma at the weekend, but the Giallorossi secured a 1-1 draw with a spirited second half display.

Juve has been getting these results without the contributions of some of their key players.

Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa have been injured, and the Bianconeri have had to field teams without them.

They had a goal disallowed after a VAR review against Roma, and it could have ended in a win if that strike had stood.

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, has now revealed that injuries and VAR have been the Bianconeri’s biggest problem this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus are the most penalized at the beginning of the season between Var and injuries, but they are two points behind the leaders, a good thing. Now, however, we need to change pace and go back to winning both Wednesday and Saturday in that absurd match at 3 pm.”

Juve FC Says

Losing the likes of Pogba and Di Maria to injury has certainly affected our plans for the season, but injuries are a part of football, and we must always be prepared for it.

The other players must be ready to deliver their best form when they are called to play for the Bianconeri.