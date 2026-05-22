Cristiano Giuntoli’s departure from Juventus at the end of last season continues to generate debate, particularly as the club struggles to make significant progress following his exit.

The former sporting director was removed from his role despite helping to oversee a rebuilding phase at the club after being recruited from Napoli, where he had earned a reputation as one of the leading football executives in Europe.

Juventus initially showed signs of improvement earlier this season following the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, but their form has since declined dramatically.

The Bianconeri are now facing the serious possibility of missing out on qualification for the Champions League, which has increased pressure on the current leadership structure at the club.

Questions Raised Over Juventus Decision

The disappointing campaign could place Damien Comolli and other senior decision-makers under scrutiny, while also leading some observers to reconsider whether Giuntoli was dismissed too quickly.

During his time at Juventus, Giuntoli was responsible for several important transfer decisions and was viewed as a key figure in the club’s attempt to return to the top of Italian football.

However, the process of rebuilding the squad was always expected to require patience, particularly following years of inconsistency and instability.

Many within Italian football believe the decision to appoint Thiago Motta instead of Antonio Conte as manager ultimately weakened Giuntoli’s position within the club hierarchy.

Pavan Defends Former Sporting Director

As reported by Tuttojuve, Massimo Pavan believes Juventus may have acted too hastily when deciding to remove Giuntoli from his role.

Pavan said: “In my opinion, the assessment of Giuntoli was perhaps too hasty, he, too, has made mistakes like everyone else.”

With Juventus still struggling to regain consistent success, the debate surrounding his departure is likely to continue as the club evaluates how to move forward after another disappointing season.