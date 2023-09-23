Massimo Pavan has set a clear objective for Juventus as they prepare to face Sassuolo in the upcoming league match later today. He believes that securing victory in this fixture is how the Bianconeri can affirm their continuity and their readiness to compete for the league title.

While Juventus has enjoyed a strong start to the season, it’s important to acknowledge that they are only a few games into the campaign, and consistency will be key in their pursuit of the championship. The confidence among their fan base has been boosted by their recent win against Lazio, and there is genuine optimism that they could claim the league title.

Nonetheless, Sassuolo is expected to be a formidable opponent, and Pavan’s message to the team is clear: to demonstrate their continuity and determination to win the league, they must secure a victory in this crucial encounter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve has often struggled recently in Reggio Emilia and for this very reason, it could be the right pitch to send a signal to all the opponents in the league, I expect a Juve that after the victory against Lazio demonstrates continuity in the growth path that it seems to have undertaken.”

