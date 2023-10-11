Massimo Pavan has called on Juventus to address their form against top clubs in Italy if they are serious about making progress in their quest for success.

Juventus are aiming to secure the Serie A title again, but they have also emphasised their goal of securing a spot in the top four.

So far in the current season, Juventus has only suffered one defeat, at the hands of Sassuolo. They have encountered just two of their key competitors for the top four positions, successfully defeating Lazio and securing a draw against Atalanta.

In contrast, the previous season saw Juventus struggle against strong opponents like Napoli, and Pavan insists that this must change in the current season. He is urging them to start winning against their fellow rivals to enhance their prospects.

He says, as quoted by Tutojuve:

“We still need to understand if Juventus has room for improvement. Without injuries, the Bianconeri can compete with anyone, but in matches against the big teams, they must no longer fail. Last year against Napoli and Milan, they lost four out of four, with Roma and Lazio he lost away from home…”

Juve FC Says

Defeating only the top clubs in the league may not win you league titles, however, it does help to boost your confidence.

If you can defeat them, it will be hard for the smaller clubs in the division to stop you from winning.