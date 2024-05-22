Massimo Pavan has discussed how Juventus can return to form as the Bianconeri look to rebuild their team.

Juve has sacked Max Allegri following the team’s poor performance over the last three seasons.

The Bianconeri started this campaign in fantastic fashion, and it seemed like they would win the league.

However, their form dropped along the way, and Allegri’s men began to struggle, which continued until he was sacked.

Despite this, Allegri managed to secure their place in the next Champions League and won the Italian Cup.

Juventus now lags behind Inter Milan in the race to win trophies in Italy, and the Bianconeri are eager to become the top club again.

To achieve this, Pavan believes Juve must focus on consistently delivering results on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Juventus wants to compete with Inter they must do so by building a strong team, they will not have help from sports justice, federations, VAR etc., they must work on the pitch and win on the pitch, which is why Juventus have 38 championships those of the others, 19 in the field and one in the secretariat”.

Juve FC Says

We are still historically the biggest club in the country, and we have to pick ourselves up and win games and trophies again.