Massimo Pavan says Juventus would be in trouble if they don’t replace De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is the subject of transfer negotiations between Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The defender has a contract with the Bianconeri that runs until 2024, but he has refused to sign an extension, and Juve could now sell him.

The Bianconeri and the Germans have held face-to-face talks, and they expect to accelerate their interest in him in the coming days.

Juve will lose two key men at the back if he completes the transfer, considering that Giorgio Chiellini also left the club this summer.

This means the Bianconeri have to start searching for replacements, and the Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, says it is a must that they replace De Ligt with a good defender.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Pogba as hypermotivated Di Maria, this is a great clue for next season. For the defense, we hope Allegri’s confidence will be well spent. If Juventus sells De Ligt and doesn’t take a great defender, it creates a big problem.”

Juve FC Says

We are already light in quality after the departure of Chiellini, and we really cannot afford to lose another player in this window.

If we do, it is mandatory that we sign a replacement that will make it easy for us to move on without the departed players.

However, we might have to spend much of the money from De Ligt’s sale to replace him with a good defender.