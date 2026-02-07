Massimo Pavan has called for greater use of the Juventus squad, arguing that Luciano Spalletti should have rotated more during the recent defeat to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. Juventus possess several high-quality players, and despite being knocked out of the competition, they produced a strong performance against La Dea.

The result was not what the club expected, particularly given the good football they had played in the weeks leading up to the match. Juventus entered the fixture in encouraging form, which made the outcome even more disappointing. However, Atalanta approached the contest with a superior game plan and ultimately deserved their victory, leaving Juve facing the possibility of ending the season without a trophy.

Focus Shifts to the League

With the Italian Cup no longer an option, the men at the Allianz Stadium will now work harder to ensure they finish the season strongly. A top-four finish remains the minimum objective, and consistency in the league will be vital if they are to meet that target. Missing the chance to win the Coppa Italia will be a source of regret, especially given how competitive the team has been for much of the campaign.

So far, Juventus have performed well overall, but questions are beginning to emerge about workload and squad management. Several regular starters have played heavily in recent weeks, prompting discussion about whether rotation could help maintain performance levels as the season progresses.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Pavan’s View on Rotation

Pavan watched the Atalanta match and was pleased with the team’s display, even in defeat. However, he felt that Spalletti could have rotated his squad more effectively. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “Spalletti, in my opinion, should have rotated more on Thursday, but I don’t want to be presumptuous. He obviously has the physical capabilities that can do well tomorrow. Based on the lineup he’s fielded, he needs to be confident he can play more or less the same two games that are close in level. Otherwise, the concept is wrong. The Coppa Italia is an interesting trophy, but not on the condition of finishing lower in the league.”

His comments underline the delicate balance Juventus must strike between chasing silverware and protecting their league position as the season reaches its decisive phase.