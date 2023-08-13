Inter Milan has reportedly secured an agreement with Monza to acquire Carlos Augusto in the ongoing transfer window, thereby outmanoeuvring Juventus in the pursuit of the left-back.

Juventus has been eyeing Carlos Augusto since the previous season, attracted by his strong performances with Monza and his potential as a suitable replacement for Alex Sandro.

However, Juventus has encountered difficulties in completing any signings during this transfer window due to their financial constraints, necessitating player sales to facilitate new acquisitions. This financial limitation has resulted in the club losing out on potential targets to other clubs.

Carlos Augusto is now poised to join Inter Milan on loan with a mandatory purchase clause of 13 million euros, a favourable arrangement. Juventus, on the other hand, will miss out on the opportunity to secure such a promising deal.

Football analyst Massimo Pavan opines that this could be a missed opportunity for Juventus, highlighting the advantageous terms of the deal that Inter has secured for Carlos Augusto.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

” If these conditions turn out to be the real ones, I think this could be considered a potential mistake by Juventus . The Brazilian is strong and would have been useful for the black and whites, even more so if a modest amount was needed to get him.”

Juve FC Says

Augusto is worth that amount and because he is on an initial loan deal, it makes no sense that we will not be in the running for his signature.

It would be painful to watch him in the colours of Inter, knowing he could have been one of our players.