Massimo Pavan slams analysts undervaluing Chiesa and Vlahovic

Massimo Pavan has expressed his discontent towards fans and analysts who have assigned lower valuations to Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, both of whom are key attacking players for Juventus. Pavan emphasises that these players are highly valuable assets for the club, and Juventus intends to retain them in Turin. However, the team may be compelled to consider selling them due to the absence of Champions League football, which has financial implications.

Pavan acknowledges that other top clubs have shown interest in Chiesa and Vlahovic, making it challenging for Juventus to resist potential offers for their services. Nevertheless, Pavan believes that if the players are to be sold, it should be for a substantial fee, comparable to the amount AC Milan received for the sale of Sandro Tonali.

The remarks from Pavan highlight the club’s determination to secure a significant transfer fee if they are compelled to part ways with Chiesa and Vlahovic, recognising their value and the potential impact on the team.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I hear anti-Juventus fans making indecent evaluations of Vlahovic and Chiesa. According to these self-proclaimed experts, Vlahovic isn’t even worth €60 million. Well, if the reference point is Tonali, then the two Bianconeri players are worth at least the same amount.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two very important players for us and we should keep them if we can get a cash injection from another place.

However, the club knows that would be hard and we risk offloading them. If they leave for huge fees and the right price, we should expect that the executives will reinvest that money in adding replacements to their squad.