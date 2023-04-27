Massimo Pavan slams Juventus for their recent run of form

Juventus has simply been terrible in recent weeks which has cost them a place in the Coppa Italia final after they lost the semi-final second leg last night to Inter Milan.

Juve now has four consecutive losses in as many domestic games, which is not ideal for a club that is among the biggest in European football.

The Black and Whites have to do better and Juve journalist Massimo Pavan has been less than impressed with their performances in the last few weeks.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Totally disappointed, an impotent team when it goes below. I also agree to play defence, but if you don’t score you are good, if you suffer, you don’t know what to do and you lose. This team lately when it scores a goal is helpless and does not give the feeling of being able to never draw”.

Juve FC Says

Considering the task we have at hand, it hasn’t been a great season for us so far and we expect the boys to know this.

There is no margin for error in these final weeks of the term and now we must win the Europa League.

Failure to do so means we would end this season without a trophy, just like the last one, which is sad.