Massimo Pavan states what Juventus needs now

This is a terrible period for Juventus and it is very hard to support the club as it continues to hit new lows almost every week.

The team ended 2022 on a high, which gave fans hope that this year would be much better, but things have turned out differently.

After losing their winning run at Napoli, the Bianconeri have been unable to earn another victory, making it hard to continue supporting them this term.

The Bianconeri journalist, Massimo Pavan, has watched the team struggle and spoke about what it needs.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“We need to start from scratch, now we need real unity and go back to not conceding goals. This team doesn’t know how to play, so defend yourself and restart, let’s not invent anything and try to win one battle at a time.”

Juve FC Says

This has been one of the hardest seasons we have had and it is not easy to have confidence in the club with all these ups and downs.

However, the players need us behind them more than ever and we must be unwavering.

They also owe us better performances because losing to a side like Monza as they did is embarrassing and makes other club fans laugh at us.