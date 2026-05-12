Juventus remain one of the most recognised football clubs in the world and continues to hold enormous importance within Italian football, despite recent struggles to consistently secure major trophies. The Old Lady has long been regarded as a dominant force domestically and internationally, with expectations remaining exceptionally high among supporters and club officials alike.

The Bianconeri continue to invest heavily in their squad in an attempt to maintain their standing among Europe’s elite clubs. Compared to many of their domestic rivals, Juventus consistently spend significant sums to strengthen the team and compete at the highest level. Their ambition to remain among the top sides in world football has not diminished, even during difficult periods.

Juventus Facing Continued Scrutiny

Juventus are still determined to finish the current campaign strongly and remain one of the most closely followed clubs in European football. Their performances and decisions are constantly analysed, which reflects the scale and influence of the club both in Italy and abroad.

However, the club’s popularity and success have also brought increased scrutiny over the years. Juventus have often found themselves at the centre of controversy, with supporters regularly believing the team receives unfair treatment from referees and football authorities. This perception has only intensified during challenging periods for the club.

Many fans feel Juventus are judged more harshly than other teams whenever disputes arise. Critics frequently place the club under pressure, and this has contributed to ongoing frustration among those connected with the Bianconeri.

Pavan Questions Decisions Against Juventus

As cited by Tuttojuve, Massimo Pavan believes Juventus have been unfairly targeted in recent weeks and questioned several decisions involving the club.

He said: “If Juventus doesn’t qualify for the Champions League, something’s definitely wrong. The Bianconeri have been through a lot. Who can explain the difference between the penalty awarded to Roma and the one taken away from Juventus in Florence? Come on, it’s a joke. But then again, playing on Sunday at 12:30 is a test of survival… at 30 degrees Celsius, for anyone who keeps up the pace, it’s a massacre, come on.”

The comments reflect the growing frustration surrounding Juventus as the club continues its battle to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.