Massimo Pavan suggests Juventus will not sell Vlahovic and Chiesa

Juventus faced the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League last season due to points deductions imposed on them. Consequently, the club is now focused on raising funds by offloading some of its players during this transfer window.

Two of the most valuable assets in Juventus’ squad, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, are considered potential sources of substantial capital if sold. Various European clubs have expressed interest in signing both players, presenting Juventus with an opportunity to generate significant funds.

However, as of now, Juventus has not reached an agreement with any potential suitors, indicating a potential reassessment of their decision to sell these players.

Massimo Pavan has commented on the situation and hinted that the club probably does not want to part ways with Vlahovic and Chiesa, suggesting a potential shift in their approach to the transfers.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve won’t sell off their players, that’s why at the moment there’s a moment of waiting. If you have Vlahovic and Chiesa, who are valuable players, you can’t sell them after a negative season but find a way to relaunch them. I think that they won’t be sold off, after all the Tonali case teaches us. It’s better to start with the withdrawal and see what happens”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are two of our most important players and the attackers need to be a part of our rebuild.

However, if the club decides to cash in on them, we will not feel bad because we need funds.