The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, has suggested that Juventus needs someone better than Marko Arnautovic as they pursue a move for the Bologna man.

The Austrian had a fine season in Serie A and Juve has been linked with a move for him as they search for a new striker.

The Bianconeri added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window, but they need another player to act as a support to the Serbian.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata formed a three-pronged attack with him in the second half of last season.

However, Dybala is leaving and uncertainty still surrounds the future of Morata.

But Pavan believes Arnautovic isn’t the answer, and he even thinks Morata is a much better option:

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “If I were in Juventus, more than Arnautovic I would aim for someone different. We need a player who can be deputy Vlahovic but also his potential shoulder. A first striker who can also make the second if necessary, Morata is perfect, the problem is finding the right player at the price that the Bianconeri think.”

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic has been in brilliant form in Italian football, but that probably will not make him a success at Juve.

The former Stoke City and Inter Milan player will also not want to sit on the bench for Vlahovic, so he will only join if he can be paired with the former Fiorentina man in our attack.