Juventus has been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi in recent months, with some reports anticipating a potential move for the attacker in January. The Sassuolo player has been on Juventus’ radar for several seasons and was reportedly willing to make the move to Turin in the last transfer window. However, an agreement could not be reached between Juventus and his current club, and Berardi remained with Sassuolo.

Sassuolo has a history of selling their players, but Berardi is expected to come with a hefty price tag, much like most of their exports. Rumours suggest a fee of around 30 million euros that Juventus would be expected to pay to secure his services.

However, Massimo Pavan believes that this fee is too high for the attacker. He suggests that Juventus consider finding a temporary solution and wait for Matias Soule to develop, as he is currently shining at Frosinone.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juve succeeds to save the 30 million requested by the Neroverdi I hope he invests it in another way. Berardi is almost thirty years old and at that figure, he is a purchase that, in my opinion, is not worth it. Better to spend half of it on a player to be signed immediately and wait for the return of Soulé who is growing well in Frosinone”.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a fine player and will deliver top performances immediately after he joins the group because he is accomplished in Italian football.

However, we should not spend too much on him, knowing he is close to the end of his career.