Massimo Pavan tells Juventus one position they must strengthen

Massimo Pavan has warned Juventus that they need to strengthen their defence in this transfer window because that position could be a difference maker in the season.

The Bianconeri are in talks to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich. If he leaves, he will be the second high-profile defensive departure from the Allianz Stadium after Giorgio Chiellini left the club.

Reports have linked Juve with a move for several defenders around the continent, including the likes of Gleison Bremer and Pau Torres.

No one knows which of their many targets will eventually move to the Allianz Stadium, but the Italian journalist, Pavan, insists they must add a quality player to that position if De Ligt leaves.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus must start with defense reinforcements, first of all. The championship will be played in this sector again this year. For this reason, if De Ligt starts, you have to take on the best defender in Serie A and Bremer is the right name. Pau Torres could also be interesting but it costs a lot more.”

Juve FC Says

Our defence was one of the better performing positions at the club last season, and Max Allegri prides himself with building a team that is solid at the back.

He knows he must replace De Ligt, and we can trust that the club is already working on reinforcements in that position.

If it doesn’t happen, we could have yet another bad campaign.