Massimo Pavan tips youngster to be promoted to the Juventus first team

Juventus has been actively promoting players from their Next Gen team in recent seasons, and it is expected that some new talents from that group will join the senior squad in the upcoming campaign. Among the standout individuals in their B team is Dean Huijsen, a young Dutch defender who has garnered attention from Max Allegri and his coaching staff.

Huijsen has shown great promise in his defensive abilities, leading to comparisons with fellow Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt. Juventus recognises his talent and has been closely monitoring his performances as he leads from the back in the Next Gen team.

According to journalist Massimo Pavan, there is an expectation that Juventus will provide Huijsen with a chance in the first team, allowing him to showcase his skills and potential at the highest level. The club is evidently aware of his value and believes he has the capabilities to make an impact in the senior squad.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe he won’t be touched, he ended the season with 27 clean sheets, so I think the starters will be Bremer, Danilo, and Gatti. Rugani could be the backup and maybe he’ll be partnered with Huijsen, while Bonucci will be the experienced man.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is one of the finest youngsters on our books and we expect him to do well when he gets promoted.

However, the club must allow him to grow naturally and not impose too many responsibilities on him.