Massimo Pavan urges Juventus to deliver a mood-changing performance on Sunday

Journalist Massimo Pavan has urged Juventus to return to form with a solid performance when they meet Bologna tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign, and they hit a new low with consecutive losses against Benfica and Monza before the international break.

That break gave them breathing space and a chance to re-strategise for the rest of this season.

Their next game will be against Bologna tomorrow, and we expect a big performance from them.

Nothing but a win will do, and it will go a long way to lift the mood around the club as fans call for Max Allegri to be sacked.

Pavan believes it would be a tough game, but he insists they need to deliver.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus must give a signal on Sunday, it’s not easy, not because of the absences but because of the mood the team is experiencing. We need a performance that can help build confidence and try to make peace with the fans.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Bologna is a must, and Allegri’s future could depend on how the team performs in that game.

He has a long contract and argues that some of his men are injured, but we cannot drop points against this opponent.