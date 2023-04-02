Massimo Pavan urges Juventus to do better from their next game

Journalist Massimo Pavan watched as Juventus won their game against Verona yesterday in uninspiring fashion.

Max Allegri’s men secured yet another win to rescue their season as they still bid to finish in the top four despite losing 15 league points.

Juve knows it will still be tough for them to make the Champions League places, but it is within reach now and the Bianconeri has to keep winning.

The game against Verona was a tough test and they passed, albeit not with flying colours, but Pavan wants them to start doing better in the games from now on.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus didn’t play a great game. This was the simplest, seeing the value of the next opponents. It was a trap race, Juventus in the finale also risked. Starting on Tuesday, better performance is needed and some checkers are still recovered”.

Juve FC Says

We know we must do better; otherwise, this season will end in disappointment and we expect the boys to learn from that game.

The matches we have in the Coppa Italia and the Europa League would be very important to our season, but we expect the boys to be in top form.