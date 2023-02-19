Massimo Pavan urges Juventus to forget long-term plans for now

Juventus journalist Massimo Pavan believes because of the many uncertainties surrounding the Bianconeri now, there is no need to make long-term plans.

Instead, he believes they should focus on one game at a time as the season progresses.

Juve was in the title race at the start of 2023, but after being docked 15 points, they will struggle to make the top four at the end of this season.

They still have a long-term goal of ending the term inside the European places, but Pavan believes now is not the time to think long-term.

Instead, he believes they should focus on winning games at this moment.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Right now, with all the unknowns related to the ranking, it makes no sense to think long-term. Juventus must play game after game by collecting as many points as possible and then see where it will have arrived. The ideal would be to put eight more wins in a row, but to succeed in this endeavour the team must learn to be more cynical in attack concretizing everything it can create”.

Juve FC Says

There are a few more games to go before the season ends, but we should not focus on the league table or winning any trophies for now.

Instead, we must work hard for every game and ensure we win it. An accumulation of wins will definitely bring success.