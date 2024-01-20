Juventus’ next Serie A match is against Lecce, and it is a game that they must win to secure the league’s top spot.

With Inter Milan not playing this weekend due to their Super Cup commitments, Juventus has an opportunity to overtake them on the league table if they can collect all three points.

Aware that Lecce will likely aim to frustrate them and halt their recent impressive run of form, the Bianconeri understand the importance of this game. It provides them with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their determination and intent for success in the second half of the season.

Ahead of the game journalist Massimo Pavan talked about the dangers Juve faces against a team like Lecce and warned, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus in Lecce must go back to not conceding away goals, it will be a difficult match, but the Bianconeri have the weapons to do badly, starting from dead balls, it will be a difficult match like in the first leg, it is essential not to concede goal to win”.

Juve FC Says

All our players know the importance of winning this game, and we expect them to be in top shape in the match.

We have had a good season, but we cannot underestimate any opponent so we will be respectful against Lecce.