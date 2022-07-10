Massimo Pavan warns Juventus not to sign Lazio man

Massimo Pavan has warned Juventus about the prospect of adding Francesco Acerbi to their squad and claims the Lazio man would be a backup even to Daniele Rugani.

Juve is in talks to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and one of the players that could replace the Dutchman is Acerbi, according to multiple reports.

However, the 34-year-old has even fallen down the pecking order at the Rome club and they want him to leave.

Juve has several other players on their shortlist and Pavan believes a move for Acerbi is an insult if he joins the club as a replacement for De Ligt.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Acerbi? He could be the fourth defender, thinking of him as after De Ligt is a mockery by some media. Acerbi at best can be Rugani’s substitute as third or fourth defender, if you lose De Ligt or take Bremer or take Koulibaly, otherwise you would take a huge step back.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the finest defenders in the world and he has become a key member of our squad so far.

Losing him will affect the team and we need to sign a replacement that is worthy of that position.

Acerbi could be a backup option at the club, but we have more than enough now and need to add a defender that is at the top of his game to our squad instead.