Massimo Rastelli says Juventus did not really reinforce their team as Di Maria and Pogba are absent always

October 15, 2022 - 3:00 pm

The Italian football manager Massimo Rastelli has spoken about Juventus’ struggles despite their summer spending.

Having added the likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba to their squad in the last transfer window, the Bianconeri had been expected to have a good 2022/2023 season.

However, that has not happened so far, and it seems this campaign might end as bad as the last one.

Juve knows they must do better considering the men in their squad, but Rastelli says they have been unable to use Pogba and Di Maria, so they don’t count as reinforcements.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juve tried to strengthen themselves by virtue of last season by taking high-level players like Pogba and Di Maria, but never had them. If you do not have the reinforcements available, the general level is not in the very first positions.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a poor season despite adding some new men to the squad.

However, it makes little sense to say we are doing badly because two summer arrivals haven’t been playing regularly. 

Other players must step up and deliver their best, which should be enough to get the team out of this rot.

Hopefully, we will have both players back on the team sooner than expected.

