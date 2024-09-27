Former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla believes Thiago Motta made the right choice by placing his trust in Michele di Gregorio as the club’s new goalkeeper.

Juventus signed Di Gregorio from Monza in the last transfer window following his impressive performances in the league for his former club.

He was arguably the best goalkeeper in the league, and his exceptional ball-playing ability made him the ideal choice for Juve’s number one.

When Motta took over as manager, the Bianconeri recognised the need for a skilled shot-stopper who could also effectively use his feet, prompting them to quickly pursue Di Gregorio.

Since joining, he has delivered solid performances, and the men in black and white hope he continues to excel.

Although some fans have questioned the decision to sign him, Rampulla believes it was the right move for the club.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“He showed his true value at Monza. The Juventus shirt is certainly heavier but he is doing his job very well. His best quality, as I like to underline, is his presence inside the penalty area, he is the master of his area. He has a certain authority and then there is no question about his value. He plays well with his feet and gives security. He is a reliable goalkeeper”.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio was fantastic at Monza and has started his time as our goalkeeper in fine fashion as well.