It is safe to say that Max Allegri has found a winning formula at Juventus, as his Bianconeri team earned their fourth straight win in their match against Fiorentina tonight.

Juve came into the game on the back of five consecutive clean sheets, extending that record to six, along with four wins in a row. Fiorentina had lost back-to-back Serie A games and were eager to return to form in the match, making them solid opponents.

Juve got down to business in this game, and Fabio Miretti opened the scoring for them after ten minutes. It seemed like one of those matches where the Bianconeri would score many goals, but Fiorentina had other ideas.

Arthur Melo was confident in midfield for Fiorentina as they kept Juve pinned back in their half most of the time while seeking to equalise. Juve relied on counterattacks to increase their advantage, and Filip Kostic had a good game on the left wing, even after providing the assist for the goal. However, there were no further goals by halftime.

Both clubs returned to the field with different goals to achieve; Juve needed to extend their advantage, while Fiorentina wanted to equalise. Juve’s newfound defensive solidity was on display as they intercepted every ball and blocked every shot from La Viola.

Fiorentina had 68% possession and four shots on goal, but Juve stood firm, with La Viola also having ten shots blocked. The second half was more about Juventus’ defensive ability, even though they missed at least one chance to secure the game. Dusan Vlahovic mistimed his kick after a fine cross from Arkadiusz Milik to the far post.

Once again, Juve proved to be too tough to break down at the back, and this could be a Scudetto-winning season.