Match report – Juventus beat Roma 4-3 in a classic comeback win

Juventus visited AS Roma for a very tough Serie A fixture with both clubs looking to earn their first win of 2022.

AS Roma won the first corner of the match. But Juventus properly cleared it.

The Giallorossi had yet another corner kick soon afterwards and this time Tammy Abraham was on hand to head home after some poor defending from Juventus

On the 18th minute, Juve got the equaliser after some fine work from Federico Chiesa who cut in from the left and swung a sweet ball in for Paulo Dybala to finish with aplomb.

Chiesa needed treatment on the field after 20 minutes and the Juventus man couldn’t continue in the game. Dejan Kulusevski replaced him.

At the last minute of added time, Roma nearly took the lead again. A powerful header from Chris Smalling was deflected wide by Tammy Abraham, who had wanted to help it into the net.

Second half

AS Roma started the second half the way they began the first and were rewarded with a goal almost immediately. Mkhitaryan’s shot was deflected past the helpless Wojciech Szczęsny.

Matthijs de Ligt stopped an AS Roma counterattack which could have led to another goal and he got a yellow card for his troubles.

From the ensuing free-kick, Roma captain, Pellegrini scored a stunning goal to give Roma a two-goal lead.

Juve responded to going two goals down by subbing on Alvaro Morata and Arthur Melo for Moise Kean and Rodrigo Bentancur.

A solid moment of quality from Morata ensured his brilliant cross was headed home by Manuel Locatelli for Juve’s second. Game on!

Moments later, Dejan Kulusevski had the ball in the back of the net for 3-3 after a long VAR check.

Five minutes after that, Juventus turned the game on its head with De Sciglio netting for the Bianconeri. What a game!

Out of nowhere, the referee was called to check the VAR monitor for a potential handball and penalty against Juventus.

He agreed that De Ligt’s hand hadn’t been in its natural position when he defended a Roma cross, and he is then sent off with Roma given a penalty.

Szczęsny saves Pellegrini’s penalty to keep Juventus in the game. They then subbed off Dybala for Giorgio Chiellini.

Roma searched for an equaliser and went close many times in added time, but 10-man Juve hung on for the three points.

What a classic game that was.