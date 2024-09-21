Juventus and Napoli played to a goalless draw in Serie A this afternoon. Napoli arrived in Turin seeking a win, but Juve quickly showed them it would be a tough battle.

Juventus gained control of the game early, with players like Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz causing problems for Napoli with their movement.

Scott McTominay posed a threat with his runs through midfield, but Juve’s defence stood firm, with Gleison Bremer handling Romelu Lukaku’s presence effectively.

Juventus had opportunities to take the lead in the first half, with Koopmeiners delivering some fine passes from the left. However, none of the Juve attackers managed to convert those chances inside the Napoli box.

After a competitive first half, the teams went into the break still deadlocked.

During halftime, Thiago Motta made a surprising substitution, replacing Dusan Vlahovic with Timothy Weah.

Both sides continued to neutralize each other in the second half, with Yildiz and Koopmeiners standing out as they tried to push Juventus towards finding a winner.

Despite further chances created by Andrea Cambiaso, Yildiz, and Koopmeiners, the elusive goal never came. Juventus has now gone three straight Serie A games without a win and will be eager to secure a victory soon.