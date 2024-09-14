Juventus played out a goalless draw against Empoli this evening, failing to secure a win for the second consecutive game.

Empoli started by defending well, frustrating Juventus by allowing them to pass the ball around midfield without creating real chances.

The Bianconeri fielded a much-changed lineup from their previous match, and it showed, with a clear lack of chemistry in midfield.

Despite having some of their biggest names on the pitch, the lack of familiarity among the players left Dusan Vlahovic isolated up front at times.

Empoli was ready for the challenge, counterattacking whenever they had possession, but Juventus managed to contain their efforts.

Juventus also had goalkeeper Devis Vásquez to thank. He looked confident in goal, making at least one impressive save before halftime.

Juventus nearly took the lead immediately after the break when Vlahovic connected with a well-placed pass, but Vásquez once again pulled off a brilliant save.

After failing to find a breakthrough, Motta made several substitutions, bringing on Khephren Thuram, Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah, and Nicolo Fagioli to push for a winner.

The new arrivals injected more urgency into Juventus’ attack, but they still lacked the cutting edge to break down Empoli and score.

As the game settled into another scrappy passage of play, Juventus had to settle for a draw, partly thanks to a crucial late goal-saving block from Federico Gatti.