Juventus played out a goalless draw against Empoli this evening, failing to secure a win for the second consecutive game.
Empoli started by defending well, frustrating Juventus by allowing them to pass the ball around midfield without creating real chances.
The Bianconeri fielded a much-changed lineup from their previous match, and it showed, with a clear lack of chemistry in midfield.
Despite having some of their biggest names on the pitch, the lack of familiarity among the players left Dusan Vlahovic isolated up front at times.
Empoli was ready for the challenge, counterattacking whenever they had possession, but Juventus managed to contain their efforts.
Juventus also had goalkeeper Devis Vásquez to thank. He looked confident in goal, making at least one impressive save before halftime.
Juventus nearly took the lead immediately after the break when Vlahovic connected with a well-placed pass, but Vásquez once again pulled off a brilliant save.
After failing to find a breakthrough, Motta made several substitutions, bringing on Khephren Thuram, Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah, and Nicolo Fagioli to push for a winner.
The new arrivals injected more urgency into Juventus’ attack, but they still lacked the cutting edge to break down Empoli and score.
As the game settled into another scrappy passage of play, Juventus had to settle for a draw, partly thanks to a crucial late goal-saving block from Federico Gatti.
4 Comments
Another terrible game, Luiz(5.5) was OK though the corners were bad. Nico(5) was terrible, almost no threat from the right side. DV9(5.5) was very lonely and no support at all. Kalulu(5.5) has no attacking capability.
Fagioli(5) was rubbish and almost cost a goal, and this was not the first time he lost focus or failed an easy pass in dangerous situation.
Only Gatti and Cambiaso(both 6.5) were good. Loca(6) wasn’t bad.
4231 is not working at all as the wingers r not sharp and the pass/organise is very slow, which could not penetrate the opponent. It is even slower and worse than Allegri.
Motta (4.5), tactics was bad and the substitute was worse. Should keep Kostic who is the only winger could provide cross pass.
If we pay a player 12mil then i expect him to score at least one goal per game, even though overall we didnt create much, still i prefer this Juve to Allegri’s
For sure this is better then Allegri-ball.
But I missed the pace, the will to win. The ball is being played around at such a slow pace… Every team can keep up with this.
I still think this team needs time. You can’t assume we suddenly magically win every match after such a drastic change in team.
Surely new coach, new players need time to blend and find the right chemistry on and off the pitch. The past two games though have not an improvement on the pitch.