Juventus played out a goalless draw against Roma at the Allianz Stadium this evening, a result that left the Bianconeri reflecting on missed opportunities.

Under the management of Thiago Motta, Juventus entered the match with high hopes after two convincing 3-0 victories to start the season. However, the team struggled to find their rhythm against a resolute Roma defence.

The match was marked by a lack of clear chances, with both teams managing only one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Juventus dominated possession but failed to convert it into meaningful opportunities, showcasing a frustrating inability to break down Roma’s organised backline. Motta’s tactical approach, which emphasises attacking football, seemed stifled as the players struggled to execute their game plan effectively.

There appeared to be a lack of creativity and ideas at times and this could be an issue against bigger teams, it is easy to get big wins against the minor sides but the lads will need to find a way of breaking down more organised defences if they are to mount a title challenge.

Despite the draw, Juventus remains unbeaten in their opening three Serie A matches, sitting on seven points. The team will need to improve their finishing as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.